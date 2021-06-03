Citizens of Patterson came out to honor their fallen soldiers at the May 31 Memorial Day ceremony, despite the mid-morning sun beating down on the crowd.
The Boy Scouts, Girls Scouts, Cub Scouts, American Heritage Girls, and Trail Life performed during the service, as well as the Patterson Community Choir and several speakers.
Eric Langstaff of the American Legion Elijah B. Hayes Post 168 began the ceremony with a welcome, and Pastor Paul of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church led in the opening prayer.
Then marched out the Color Guard of Troop 81, who raised the stars and stripes. Trail Life and Cub Pack 81 led the attendees in the pledge of allegiance.
The Patterson Community Choir sang “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the other attendees joining in. Choir director, Dr. Tim Tooman gave the history of the song and sang the first verse. Then he read the little-known second and third verses, along with explaining their meaning. The choir sang along with their director in the hopeful fourth verse and continued with other patriotic songs to conclude their section.
The American Heritage Girls provided a Salute to the Services.
Mayor Dennis McCord gave a speech highlighting specific heroes from Patterson and fallen soldiers in general.
“The harsh reality of war and military service in general is, not everyone will make it home,” said McCord. “Let us honor the memory of heroes no longer with us and let us strive to love the example set by such selfless patriots, each and every day.”
Melissa Santos, District Representative for Congressman Josh Harder, delivered remarks on Harder’s behalf.
“Though we can’t thank them today, we can live out this day, and every day, in honor of those men and woman in uniform. We can channel the spirit of those who fought in the Revolutionary War to create our nation, in the Civil War to keep us united, in both World Wars, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, and every other battle, foreign and domestic.”
Mike Anderson of the American Legion Elijah B. Hayes Post 168 thanked the organizations that came out to make the ceremony possible. He delivered a plea for people to remember soldiers’ sacrifices by showing each other compassion and loving each other.
To close out the ceremony, Alfred Parham, lay leader of the Patterson Federated Church led the closing prayer and the choir sang “The Lord’s Prayer.”
Pepper Reza Smith has a personal connection with Memorial Day. She is one of the “walking wounded,” as Pastor Paul said in his prayer. She recalls how her brother and her dad drove another of her brothers, Leonard Reza, to the San Francisco Airport on Sept. 5, 1970.
He joined the 506th Infantry Airborne division in Vietnam when he was only 19. However, his unit was ambushed in the jungle on April 22, 1971, and Leonard Reza paid the ultimate sacrifice, dying in the arms of infantry brothers.
Smith recalls how she would make cookies for his division. He would write back in letters that all the men loved them, and that she should send as many as she could.
All in all, three brothers and two nephews of the Reza family have served their country. The family is one of the thousands of examples of those who have given so much for us to be free.
