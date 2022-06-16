As a priest I have the privilege to be invited to participate in the most important events in the lives of an incredible variety of people. I am always amazed at the great generosity and kindness that I encounter in even the most difficult of situations. Hospitality really is a spring of living water that nourishes my priesthood and my faith.
In Matthew 10:37-42 Jesus is preparing his disciples for their first mission. He has laid out his plan, he has assured them of God’s support and he is telling them how to act. Jesus’ teaching is dealing with a fundamental attitude rather than concrete actions. The attitude that he is promoting is one of consciousness and hospitality.
Our normal tendency is to maintain our comfort zone, we hang out with those people that we know and we seldom take risks to break out of our circle of family and good friends. It is a very old human tendency, it’s safe and easy. The challenge that Jesus is making to his disciples is to break out of their familiar circle and share that which they have received from him.
Jesus says, “Whoever loves father or mother more than me is not worthy of me, and whoever loves son or daughter more than me is not worth of me; and whoever does not take up his cross and follow after me is not worthy of me.” That seems to me a rather hard statement, so I have to think about it. What does Jesus want to say to me in this scripture? In order for me to struggle with this scripture I have to bring it to bare on my contemporary understanding and my life.
One of the lenses through which I can view this scripture is contemporary psychology, which would suggest that we tend to spend our lives dealing with our nuclear family experience. If we are not conscious and deliberate in our relationships, we have a tendency to see other people not as they truly are, which is to say to see the presence of Christ in them, rather we see traces of our father or mother in them and that is not their truth. Jesus, in the strongest of language possible tells his disciples as they go out into the world to look for the kernel of Christ in others and to not be deceived by our possible projections or by others’ expectations of us.
In our baptism we died with Christ, we died, we were freed from our selfishness. We have already died, we have absolutely nothing to fear for our lives are not our own. We have been freed so that we can see people and ourselves as we truly are. This is the fundamental attitude of true hospitality. Hospitality does not mean that you throw a good party, it is the reverence for the presence of the divine in every person that we meet.
Whoever receives a prophet because he is a prophet will receive a prophet’s reward. Okay, let’s remember that Jesus is sending so he says if you meet someone who is able to speak the truth and you honor that you too will be known as one who speaks the truth. If there is righteousness in another, we must recognize it and that makes us righteous.
Our ability to see Christ in others is transformative. The simple practice of asking ourselves, “How is this person like Christ?” and discarding any other evaluation is to see others in terms of their potential, their deepest truth, without cluttering it up with our projections and demonization. Our recognition and honoring of the good in others fortifies that good in the other and it makes us better, it refreshes our world.
By Pastor Rex Hays, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
