As the cold early morning fog gnawed through their jackets, around 150 people gathered in the parking lot of 515 Keystone Boulevard for the eighth annual Hot Cocoa Run. Organized by Soroptimist, this event was a 3.1 mile “fun run” raising money for scholarships for local girls.
Juanzette Hunter, chairperson of the run, described it like this: “It’s a fun run and walk. You don’t have to run. You can walk it too. You can bring your kids, wagons, pets, or whatever, and just enjoy yourself. Fresh air out in the morning, especially with everybody being cooped up from COVID.”
A variety of people attended, from families that might take an hour to walk the course to cross-country runners who complete it in 30 minutes.
Arturo Villasenor, attending with his wife Sandra, knows some members of Patterson Soroptimist and decided to participate in the fundraiser this year. “It’s nice to come out and support the community,” he explained, “and a little bit of exercise doesn’t hurt.”
Raquel Torres discovered the run through Thrive Fitness Camp, a boot camp at Patterson Health and Fitness. She said, “I think it’s just a good way to be active, get that cardio in … it’s a great event, on top of that you’re supporting the Soroptimist Club.”
Anna Harnack and her daughter Gabriella also attended from Thrive Fitness Camp. Anna saw it as a chance to spend quality time with her daughter and hopes that, since Gabriella is a student in the district, the money from events like this may help her education in the future. Gabriella said she was most looking forward to running in the fog.
Loren Martinez ran cross-country and track in highschool, and the Hot Cocoa Run was the first time he had run since his graduation earlier this year. Attending with two friends from work, he looked forward to revisiting the sport.
After everyone had registered and grabbed a steaming cup of hot cocoa, the event organizers led the attendees across the street to kick off the run. And within moments they were off, the serious cross-country runners quickly moving to the front while the casual walkers kept together. Some of the Soroptimist members walked the course as well, cheering on whoever they passed.
About 30 minutes into the run a contestant had arrived in first place. After that, more and more came in gradually.
Linda Groves, the treasurer for Patterson Soroptimist, explained that the run is sponsored by six local businesses. The sponsors get their name on a mile marker and the satisfaction of supporting a local nonprofit. Groves also said that, while it was impossible to tell until all the money had come in, they likely raised around $4,000 from the event.
Hunter noted that Soroptimist was broken into some time before November 12, when the robbery was discovered and reported. Many of their supplies were taken and preparations for upcoming events became uncertain. But due to donations they’re now back on their feet and continuing to serve the community.
You can find out more information about Soroptimist at their website, soroptimist.org.
