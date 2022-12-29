“The shepherds went back, glorifying and praising God
for all they had heard and seen...” Luke 2:20
In just a matter of days, Christmas trees are in the street. Trash containers are piled high with colorful paper and brightly shining bows. Boxes of ornaments and decorations return to storage for another year. The laughter and joy of parties and family gatherings fade away. The new calendar on the wall announces business as usual. And just as quickly as Christmas came upon us, it disappears.
Where did Christmas go? A more appropriate question might be, how do we go from Christmas?
On the night Jesus was born in Bethlehem, angels appeared to shepherds who were watching their sheep. They were told the good news that a Savior was born that very night, in a manger. They hurried off to see for themselves what they had just heard.
Our focus with the shepherds needs to be on how they returned from that first Christmas. They spread the word about what they had seen and heard. They told others who were amazed at what they shared. Then they returned to their sheep. But they returned different from the experience. They returned glorifying and praising God!
Christmas is a glorious time...a time to experience the love of God. God loved us so much, even before we existed, that He sent His only Son. Not to a palace, but to a stable. Not to rule, but to serve. But the manger is just the beginning. We can’t stay there. A cross looms on the horizon. It is through the Lord’s death we can know of the love of Christmas...and have eternal life.
How are you going from Christmas? Are you boxing up anything you may have learned or experienced, hoping to blow off the dust next Christmas and regain just a portion of Christmas past? Or are you going to return from this Christmas, maybe for the very first time, different. Different like the shepherds sharing how God touched your heart in a very special way because you saw the infant Jesus through new eyes? Are you going to return glorifying and praising God throughout the days to come?
May you go back to the routine, the schedules, to the hustle of everyday life different after this Christmas because of the Christ of Christmas. May He touch your heart and your life in a very special way. It is my prayer that you will experience His gift of love...and ultimately know Him as your Savior and Lord!
By Pastor Paul Johnson, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.