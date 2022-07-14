How to dispose of an American flag

If you fly an American flag on your property, you likely have come across this problem before—it gets tattered and dirty, fraying at the edges. You need to replace it, but a question arises. What do you do with the old flag? Throwing it in the trash is considered disrespectful.
In June 1923, the National Flag Conference met to establish guidelines on flag display and usage. The resulting flag code answers the question by stating, “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.” The National Flag Foundation explains you should begin by folding the flag in its customary manner, then, “[S]tart a fire large enough to completely burn the flag and respectfully place the flag into the fire. The flag should not touch the ground in the process.
“As the flag begins to burn, salute the flag, say the Pledge of Allegiance and pause for a moment of silence. The flag should be thoroughly burned so that nothing besides ashes are left. Finally, bury the ashes.”
The “customary manner” referred to is the traditional triangular fold given to veterans and families of soldiers. For instructions on folding the flag in this way, see https://www.legion.org/flag/folding
This ceremony is simple enough. Anyone is permitted to hold it, provided the etiquette is followed. But not everyone wants to or is able to complete the needed steps for a flag burning. And some cities, Patterson included, do not allow flags to be burned within city limits. In that case, another option is available.
The American Legion is one of the several nation-wide organizations that provide flag disposal drop boxes for the community. In Patterson, Post 168 offers a box outside fire station one. It’s a re-purposed post office box, painted red and adorned with lettering to identify its purpose.
According to Mike Anderson, the post commander, the members empty the box every two to three weeks and perform the prescribed ceremony in Westley. He said the post has received flags from all over the west side during its year and a half lifespan.
Other methods of disposal are available, such as burying, recycling, and donating. For more information about flag disposal ceremonies, visit https://nationalflagfoundation.org/etiquette/when-to-dispose-of-the-flag/
After disposing of a flag properly and raising a new flag, you’ve doubly honored the stars and stripes. And with a drop box in town, it’s easier than ever to respectfully retire an American flag.
