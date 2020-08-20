Patterson Police Services, Turlock Police Department, and Waterford Police Services conducted a joint human trafficking operation in Patterson and surrounding areas during the weekend of July 25 - July 27.
Eight of the 13 individuals contacted during the operation were taken into custody on prostitution charges. The individuals arrested on prostitution charges were Anthony Andrino, 24, Brandy Tolbert, 39, Craig Hemphill, 58, Elizabeth Lagou, 23, Jon Robertson, 51, Kayla Wray, 24, Charles Lainz, 26, and Karina Ortega, 20.
Climet Jones, 42, was charged with sales, and two Patterson residents Austin Newton, 27, and Danica Riggs, 30, were booked on possession of paraphernalia.
Eduardo Ayala, 37, was arrested on charges of annoy or molest, willful harm or injury to child, contribute to the delinquency of a minor. Teresa Stoke, 29, was arrested on charges of PC send/sell/etc obscene matter depicting a minor, willful harm or injury to a child and contribute to the delinquency of a minor.
Two minors were contacted during the operation. They were taken into protective custody.
All victims were offered services by Women’s Haven of Stanislaus County, who was on the scene aiding the investigation.
