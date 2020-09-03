Editor,
I am looking forward to a new voice in Patterson - someone who represents the local community and supports the LGBTQ community at the same time. Shivaugn cares about what’s important to the Patterson residents and I trust her to stand up for all of us.
As a Patterson native and two tour Army Veteran I endorse Shivaugn for City Council District A.
Erica Torres
Patterson Resident
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.