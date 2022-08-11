There are key moments in history, where men and women have stood firm in the face of unbelievable pressure to stand for what is right. In the Bible, there’s a story of 3 young men who faced this kind of pressure to go against their personal beliefs. But yet they showed unshakeable courage and faith in the midst of that moment.
Three young, Jewish men quietly defied a Babylonian king's mandate to worship a golden statue. The punishment for this was death by being burned alive. So, when it was reported to the king that these young men were not obeying his mandate, the king flipped and ordered them to be brought before him to ask if it was true. Let’s read their response to the king.
Daniel 3:16-18 NLT
16 Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego replied, “O Nebuchadnezzar, we do not need to defend ourselves before you. 17 If we are thrown into the blazing furnace, the God whom we serve is able to save us. He will rescue us from your power, Your Majesty. 18 But even if he doesn’t, we want to make it clear to you, Your Majesty, that we will never serve your gods or worship the gold statue you have set up.”
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “You can tell the content of the man, not in times of comfort and of convenience, but in times of challenge and controversy”. It's easy for us to stay committed to God with low risk challenges in life… but the true test is when you stay committed to Him, during the most difficult challenges, where you have everything to lose.
I believe God wants to know where we land on this. Will we remain faithful when the pressure rises? Or maybe the better question is, can God trust me to stay committed to him after blessing me… even if it costs me my entire blessing?
These guys firmly believed that God was going to save them… either through a miracle or through death into eternal life! They are totally submissive to the perfect will of God. Imagine how our lives would be if we responded to challenges like this? What a bold and powerful way for us to approach each challenge we face...where we say, I know God can, and I know God will.
By Pastor Tito Valdespino, New Life Christian Center. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
