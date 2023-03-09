On February 8th, in a small town in Kentucky, a group of 20 students at a Christian University continued in worship and prayer after a scheduled chapel service.
There was nothing spectacular about their prayers. But something supernatural was beginning to happen. According to the students, the unexplainable surreal peace of God descended upon the chapel. As more students became attracted they became part of an unplanned uninterrupted worship and prayer service that went on for sixteen consecutive days. The news spread around in social media, and thousands of people of faith traveled to experience what many called a spiritual revival.
Like many Christians around the world I watched several videos online and I was moved by the simplicity, humility and transformational stories of dozens of people.
What gave me great joy was to see thousands of young people being drawn to Jesus and his message of love and reconciliation. These are good news for our young people who have been hit hard by economic crises, political polarization, a global pandemic, social alienation and uncertainty.
This simple prayer meeting went viral with over 100 million views in TikTok bringing hope and a sense of God’s peace to so many.
As much as I appreciate what God is doing in Kentucky, I believe God is not bound by a place. We don’t need to travel to another state to experience the presence and power of God. But what happened in Kentucky shows us in a tangible way, that God wants to move in our nation, in our communities, in our families and in our hearts.
Of course, we cannot produce a revival, only God can. But we can certainly prepare for it.
The Scripture says:
“If my people, who are called by name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” 2 Chron. 7:14
These words spoken to Salomon after the dedication of the temple give us some key principles that are relevant for our days. They contain a beautiful promise of restoration if we do our part:
•We are called to humble ourselves. If you want to see positive change in our world, it has to start with us. Humility is a great virtue. We recognize our desperate need of God. Without him we are lost. We stop blaming others for our problems.
•In desperation, we cry out to God in prayer. We ask, we seek and we knock. We intensify our prayers with fervency and authenticity.
•We seek His face not just his mighty hand. Seeking His face is an invitation to an intimate relationship with God which we can only have through Jesus Christ, our Savior.
•We turn from our wicked ways. Repentance is essential. We in the church need to repent. For our lack of love to the Lord and to our neighbors. We need to repent from our fears, complacency, apathy, spiritual arrogance and lack of unity among Christians. We need to deal with our grudges. We need to act with compassion and love.
God’s promise is that he will hear our prayers, he will forgive our sins and he will heal our land. During these crucial times in history, God is seeking a small band of worshippers in the Central Valley who make themselves fully available to Jesus and to put his love in action. Are you one of them?
By Pastor Cesar Buitrago, Patterson Christian Fellowship. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
