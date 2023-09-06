Ida Sylvia Souza, age 99 of Crows Landing, died Friday, August 25, 2023 in Modesto.
Ida was born at the family home on Dodd’s Road in Crows Landing. She resided in Crows Landing for most of her life, graduating from Bonita Elementary School and Orestimba Union High School (Class of 1943.)
She met her future husband, Everett Souza, at a Portuguese dance, and they were married in 1947 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Crows Landing. They were happily married for 60 years before Everett’s passing.
Ida was a devout Catholic who taught Catechism at Immaculate Heart of Mary where she was a lifelong parishioner. She instilled that love of God and the Catholic faith in her children. She was a caring and dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose steadfast love and countless prayers will always be remembered.
She was a homemaker and became a teacher’s aide in the Newman-Crows Landing Unified School District after raising her three children. Her love of children and education also prompted her to be a 4-H project leader. She was a member of the Portuguese Fraternal Society Association, the Modesto Cabrillo Civic Club No.27, the S.P.S.R.I., the West Side Wagon Wheelers Square Dance Club of Crows Landing, the Newman 50-Plus Club, the Young Ladies Institute (Immaculate Heart No. 149), and the Patterson Historical Society.
Ida was an excellent seamstress having made clothes for her family, doll clothes for her granddaughters and sock monkeys for everyone. She also enjoyed baking, canning, crocheting, dancing, flower gardening, genealogy, playing cards (still occasionally winning against her children until the end,) praying her daily rosary, watching daily Mass, and helping others.
Ida is survived by daughter, Marie A. Santos (Steve) of Modesto, sons, Everett B. Souza, Jr. (Anne) of Crows Landing, Andrew B. Souza (Josie) of Crows Landing; grandchildren, Andrea M. Santos, Jason M. Santos (Ali), Antonia M. Riley (Chris), Raymond F. Souza, Andrew B. Souza, Jr., Stephanie G. Souza, and Everett B. Souza, III; great grandchildren, Cameron Brambila, Hunter Riley, Gwyneth Riley, Mya Santos Underdahl, Jordan Santos, and Elena Santos. Ida is also survived by her sister, Mary Ramos of Newman, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett, and her brothers, Joseph, Tony, and Manuel.
The family thanks Ida’s caregivers over the last ten years for their love and devotion.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 pm with the Recitation of the Rosary at 6:00 pm, Friday, September 16th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. A Funeral Mass will be held at 9:00 am on Saturday, September 16th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Burial will follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to: Eternal Word Television Network, 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210, or Modesto Pregnancy Center, 2801 Coffee Rd. Unit A5, Modesto 95355.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.