Increased holiday patrols

Acting Chief, Sgt. Machado of Patterson Police Services says there will be extra units patrolling Patterson streets this holiday weekend.
Deputies will be on the look-out for illegal fireworks and impaired drivers while safeguarding Patterson’s neighborhoods.
July 4th is one of the deadliest holidays of the year due to drunk-driving crashes.
Impaired driving causes the death of nearly 30 people every day. That number sky rockets during the July 4th holiday period to nearly 80 people killed over the course of about 36 hours.
Drive sober and wear a seatbelt to prevent injury and death.
With the Central Valley experiencing the fullness of summer illegal fireworks present a real danger to our homes, families, and the men and women who battle fires.
Unless your fireworks have a “Safe and Sane” seal on them you can expect a hefty fine for possessing or using them this holiday weekend.
Do not use fireworks near dry grass and keep a bucket of water nearby to dispose of used fireworks.
