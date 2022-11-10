Council incumbents Dominic Farinha, Alfred Parham, and Cynthia Homen trail behind political newcomers in the unofficial elections results published by Stanislaus County Registrar of Voters.

Michael Clauzel leads Dominic Farinha in the mayoral race with 58.42 percent of the votes after Tuesday night’s tally. Farinha, council member in District C and mayor pro-tem, trails with 41.58 percent of the votes.

Jessica Romero, candidate for District B, holds the widest lead receiving 60.13 percent over incumbent Alfred Parham’s 39.87 percent.

The race for District D is the closest with Carlos Roque receiving 57.64 percent, and council member Cynthia Homen receiving 42.36 percent.

Patterson Joint Unified School District’s Measure E was passed by voters with 59.99 percent of voters’ approval.

State Senate District 4 is a close race between Marie Alvarado-Gil and Tim Roberston. Both democrats, Alvarado-Gil has an early lead with 51.4 percent to Robertson’s 48.6 percent.

The margin in the race for State Assembly District 22 is wider. Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputy Juan Alanis (R) leads attorney Jessica Self (D) with 57.4 to 42.6 percent.

Only 23.63 percent of registered voters in Stanislaus County participated in the general election. Of the 282,393 registered voters, 66,743 cast ballots.

2022 General Election Unofficial Results

Votes as reported by Stanislaus County Registrar of Voters and California Secretary of State.

For local results visit https://www.stanvote.com/past-results/results.htm

For state-wide results visit https://electionresults.sos.ca.gov/

Unofficial General Election % of voters Total votes % of total voters reported
Patterson Mayor
Michael Clauzel 58.42 1,249 100
Dominic Farinha 41.58 889 100
Patterson City Council District B
Jessica Romero 60.13 371 100
Alfred Parham 39.87 246 100
Patterson City Council District D
Carlos Roque 57.64 298 100
Cynthia Homen 42.36 219 100
Patterson Joint Unified School District Measure E 59.99 2,667 100
U.S. House of Representatives
District 5
Michael Barkley 39.9 69,961
Tom McClintock 60.1 105,398
District 9
Josh Harder 56.4 44,108
Tom Patti 43.6 34,166
District 13
Adam Gray 49.9 34,512
John Duarte 50.1 34,715
State Senate District 4
Marie Alvarado-Gil 51.4 80,225
Tim Robertson 48.6 75,866
State Assembly
District 9
Mushtaq Tahirkheli 31.7 20,664
Heath Flora 68.3 44,602
District 22
Jessica Self 42.6 22,321
Juan Alanis 57.4 30,066
State Ballot Measures
Prop 1 Constitutional Right to Reproductive Freedom
Yes 65
No 35
Prop 26 Sports Wagering on Tribal Lands
Yes 29.9
No 70.1
Prop 27 Online Sports Wagering Outside of Tribal Lands
Yes 16.7
No 83.3
Prop 28 Public School Arts and Music Education Funding
Yes 61.5
No 38.5
Prop 29 Regulates Kidney Dialysis Clinics
Yes 30.1
No 69.9
Prop 30 Tax to Fund ZEV/Wildfire Programs
Yes 40.9
No 59.1
Prop 31 Prohibition on Sale of Certain Tobacco Products
Yes 62.3
No 37.7

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.