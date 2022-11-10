Council incumbents Dominic Farinha, Alfred Parham, and Cynthia Homen trail behind political newcomers in the unofficial elections results published by Stanislaus County Registrar of Voters.
Michael Clauzel leads Dominic Farinha in the mayoral race with 58.42 percent of the votes after Tuesday night’s tally. Farinha, council member in District C and mayor pro-tem, trails with 41.58 percent of the votes.
Jessica Romero, candidate for District B, holds the widest lead receiving 60.13 percent over incumbent Alfred Parham’s 39.87 percent.
The race for District D is the closest with Carlos Roque receiving 57.64 percent, and council member Cynthia Homen receiving 42.36 percent.
Patterson Joint Unified School District’s Measure E was passed by voters with 59.99 percent of voters’ approval.
State Senate District 4 is a close race between Marie Alvarado-Gil and Tim Roberston. Both democrats, Alvarado-Gil has an early lead with 51.4 percent to Robertson’s 48.6 percent.
The margin in the race for State Assembly District 22 is wider. Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputy Juan Alanis (R) leads attorney Jessica Self (D) with 57.4 to 42.6 percent.
Only 23.63 percent of registered voters in Stanislaus County participated in the general election. Of the 282,393 registered voters, 66,743 cast ballots.
