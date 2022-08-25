Invest In Me awards scholarships to three local students

Local nonprofit Invest In Me had their annual Community Meeting & Scholarship Award Night inside City Hall Chambers last week.
The nonprofit, which focuses on self-empowerment, civic engagement, leadership and wellbeing, awarded three scholarships to local students.
Carly Brambila, Yasmine Lewis and Alena Barbers were this year’s recipients.
“The scholarship I got from Invest In Me means a lot to me,” said Brambilla, who graduated PHS last year and plans on using her scholarship this fall at CSU Stanislaus. “I believe that the money will help me a lot [as I pursue] my major in Child Development. I love being with kids and I think that this scholarship will help me with that path.”
The evening also celebrated the completion of last year’s Invest In Me cohort as the new year approaches September 28.
“[Invest In Me] taught me how to be a better person. How to not be shy, to stand up for yourself and to speak your mind always,” said Brambilla. “Never let other people bring you down.”
Invest In Me Founder and Executive Director, Erica Ayala, said that the evening also served as a celebration of the cohort’s accomplishments throughout the year.
“It was an opportunity to really share what we have accomplished throughout the year and bring attention to what’s in store for the new year.”
Representatives for Congressman Josh Harder, Supervisor Channce Condit and Senator Anna Caballero were also present to speak to community members in attendance as well as to present scholarships to the recipients.
For any community members interested in joining the next Invest In Me Cohort, the application period has opened and ends on September 28 at: linktr.ee/InvestInMe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.