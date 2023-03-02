Invest in Me, a local nonprofit, has dedicated itself to promoting the youth of the west side. As part of that goal, the organization—with help from numerous other businesses and nonprofits—held its eighth annual Youth Empowerment Conference on February 25.
The conference centered on the theme of happy and healthy living, with speeches addressing various aspects of this.
After a welcome from Invest in Me Executive Director Erica Ayala, Dr. Reyes Gauna gave his opening remarks. Gauna is the recently instated Superintendent of Patterson Joint Unified School District. He affirmed that he is eager to help the students under his supervision. He invited students to email him if they need anything. “If you’re in Patterson, understand that your superintendent loves you and cares about you like you were my nieces and nephews, and I’m always going to be here for you.” He continued, “In Patterson Joint Unified School District, no student is ever alone.”
In addition to the open invitation, Gauna advised the audience of over 100 students in how to set themselves up for success. “Imagine where you see yourself in five years, and make that a reality,” he said.
Patterson Mayor Michael Clauzel spoke next, speaking on woman empowerment. He spoke from a list of practical guidance for life, such as being generous, public speaking, enjoying energizing hobbies, exercising, and praying. “I get down on my knees each and every day to ask for [God’s] guidance in my life.”
Clauzel also emphasized the importance of investing in yourself beyond physical appearance. “Strive to be something other than physically attractive,” he said. “There are other components of who you are—your intelligence and your willingness to give to others—that are way more important than physical attractiveness.”
Channce Condit, a member of the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors, had been invited to speak as well. He said all those present have a head start in life thanks to organizations like Invest in Me.“I didn’t necessarily have a plan coming out of high school. I didn’t have an Erica Ayala coming out of high school. Had I had an Erica, had I had an Invest in Me, I would have probably had a leg up in what I was going to do next.”
He explained what the County Board of Supervisors does, then gave lessons he learned growing up. “Don’t necessarily put yourself in a box. Don’t think that you only have to do it a certain way in order to be successful.” He continued, “Invest in yourself. Be involved, whether it’s in the [Youth Action Commission], whether it’s Invest in Me, whether it’s Love Patterson. Eventually, maybe you might even want to run for office.”
Eric Domen, a professional counselor, spoke next for the keynote address. His speech focused on the power of choice, and how each student attending could make their own life no matter their circumstances. “I never thought I could, until one day, I thought I could. It’s all about mindset,” he said.
He grew up in dysfunction, but eventually took control of his life. “You may be thinking, ‘But you don’t know my story, Mr. Eric!’ You’re right. But the people in the suits, they all have a story too. And it’s all about a choice.”
Domen echoed Condit, expressing the value of youth organizations like Invest in me. He told a story of how a teacher of his encouraged his art, giving him confidence in himself and determination to keep going.
He continued, “There are a lot of people in this room that are built because of their struggle. A lot of people think failure is the opposite of success. But the reality is, failure is part of success.”
“[The conference] empowers our youth, young adults, and even adults, to know that they don’t have to settle for less,” Domen said later. “It really gives them an opportunity to see people who are using their power of choice in the right way to achieve their goals and dreams.”
Domen’s sister, Erica Domen Custodio, followed with a speech of her own. She told how a work accident 15 years ago amputated her arm. “I was so hurt, I was so crushed. I thought that my life was over.” The accident filled her with hatred toward the man who had unintentionally caused the disaster. “You name it, I was going through it.”
But over time, she learned she had to let go and grow past it. “You cannot hang on to those emotions. You cannot hang onto unforgiveness. You cannot hang onto bitterness. Forgiveness is the key to success.”
Following the keynote address, attendees took a break before beginning the first of two workshops. Monica Escamilla, and entrepreneur and mentor for many small businesses, joined Mango Crazy co-owners Andy Lopez and Larry Rivera to speak on business ownership.
“Being able to be an entrepreneur takes a lot of grit,” said Escamilla. “[The comfort zone] is a great enemy to creativity. Moving beyond it takes intuition, which in turn figures new perspective and conquers fear.”
Lopez and Rivera recounted how they came to start Mango Crazy. With no previous restaurant or business knowledge, the friends bought an ice cream shop and began operation. Now, with 16 locations across California and Arizona, they’re the embodiment of the entrepreneurial spirit.
They said their key to success was hard work. Since they had no plan or knowledge heading into the business, they fought through many hard times of discouragement, but refused to give up. Even today they have to constantly conquer new challenges and unexpected obstacles.
A representative of California nonprofit El Concilio spoke about stress management for the second workshop. She explored what causes stress, then gave her advice on how to cope with it.
A brief panel marked the last event for the day, made up of Angelica Anguiano, owner of Anguiano Law; Juan and Yessenia Macias, co-owners of Munchies Mini Donuts; and Kataya Mayorga, a laboratory technician at Visby Medical.
