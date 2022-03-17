Invest In Me’s youth-led women's empowerment program held their seventh annual Youth Empowerment conference on February 26, 2022 at the Professional Development Center on Keystone Blvd. in Patterson.
Invest In Me, which was founded in 2013, is a non-profit that focuses on teaching and providing tools necessary for young women to practice civic engagement, well-being, self-empowerment and leadership skills.
“We bring in students and teach them skill sets that they need to advocate for themselves to work with adults and to become allies and learn from one another and to be able to be part of the community and create spaces where we can collaborate and be proud of the community that we live in,” said Founder and Executive Director of Invest In Me, Erica Ayala. “We bring in community resources that is targeted towards teens and we bring professionals that talk about different topics of discussion, we bring in panelists, we have an opening address, we bring in dignitaries [such as Representative Josh Harder and Senator Anna Caballero] that really hone in on being leaders in the community and what that means and we bring the community together and learn from one another.”
This year’s main topic, which was decided upon by the cohort, was healthy relationships.
“If our young people can learn at a young age how to value themselves in healthy relationships, then we can have healthier communities,” said Ayala.
Each year the cohort works towards organizing the annual event and picks topics to discuss based on relevancy. This year, Ayala said the cohort felt a need to discuss identifying healthy relationships not just with significant others, but within friends, work and school settings as well.
Morning speakers at the conference included Congressman Josh Harder, Senator Anna Cabellero, Field Representative Russell R. Fowler of the Office of Supervisor Channce Condit and the Keynote Address was delivered by Veronica Vasquez.
“Veronica Vasquez was formally one of our youth participants from our inaugural class and she came back to share about her journey and navigating careers, adulthood and a personal mission to give back to her community,” said Ayala.
Two workshops followed the morning speakers. One workshop by Monica Hernandez and Isiah Herrera focused on identifying healthy relationships and the second workshop by Alana Scott was on building financial confidence.
“What it means to be a part of Invest In Me is to not only take care of yourself but to learn how to take care of others and how to serve your community and give back,” said Orestimba High School participant Imani Davenport. “I think that a lot of times people are confused on how to do a lot of things pertaining to self-love and your community and school so Invest In Me to me means that you can finally get some insight on how to do that.”
After the workshops participants were treated to an afternoon keynote by Bryan Marks of Love Stanislaus. There was also a Q&A with panelists Sulma Guzman, Tahmirah Mecca and Robert Rodriguez.
“The thing I liked the most about the conference was the insight that they gave during the panel and the panelists,” said Davenport. “They gave really good information and honestly I think a lot of it will stick with me.”
Closing the Conference was Assistant Superintendent for PJUSD Veronica Miranda and Board Trustee Ryan Segoviano.
The conference also featured food from Blue’s Cafe, a DJ and goodie bags filled with community resources provided by Stanislaus County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services.
“[I’d like to thank] the volunteers and community organizations for joining us and contributing materials for our resource bags,” said Ayala. “We also want to thank the dynamic Invest In Me cohort participants who led the conference. To the community members, teachers and allies that helped with outreach. Most importantly, thank you to the young adults who spent their Saturday with us. We look forward to next year’s annual youth conference and to continue providing meaningful programming.”
For more information on how you can get involved with Invest In Me contact: info@investin-me.org or follow @investin_me on Instagram.
