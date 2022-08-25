Investigation leads to ghost guns

Nicholas Saucedo, 19, of Patterson was arrested on weapons charges after an investigation determined that he was attempting to sell self-assembled and un-serialized firearms, according to Patterson Police Services.
A search warrant executed on Saucedo’s residence produced five unregistered guns – including a handgun that had been modified to allow fully automatic firing – and miscellaneous components used to manufacture firearms which were confiscated by police.
Serialized firearms, legally owned by another resident of the home, were not confiscated during the investigation.
While California law allows citizens to manufacture their own firearms with some exceptions – the gun being constructed must be legal to possess (no machine guns or assault rifles), include safety features, and be serialized – the state generally prohibits the sale or transfer of ownership of self-assembled guns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.