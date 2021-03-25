Investing in the community: Knowing Its Affects

My name is Ashley Hansen, and I am currently a senior, in my last semester, at California State University Stanislaus. In my last semester I have had the amazing opportunity to intern under Jason Hayward who is the recreation supervisor for the City of Patterson.
During this interning process we have been working on an after-school program called Knowing Its Affects.This program is going to inform the youth of Patterson about substance abuse and how it can negatively impact their lives. Then in the last session of the program we will give the participants the tools to overcome substance abuse or an environment in which substance abuse is prevalent.
This program has been formed because many youth are personally battling substance abuse or are in environments in which it is having a huge impact on their life. This program will give them an outlet to openly speak about their own difficulties without judgment, provide resources and tools they can use even after the program is over, and it also gives them commonality amongst their peers so they do not feel as if they are the only one’s going through these problems.
I believe that if the youth in my hometown were given a program like this it would have made very positive changes to people’s lives and potentially saved them.
The program will be done through Zoom to follow the state and county COVID-19 guidelines so those participating do not have to worry about contracting the disease. There will be a total of five sessions, and they will be every Thursday of April starting at 3:30 and ending at 4:30. This will allow youth ample time to get home from school, grab a snack and a drink before sitting down and joining the session of the week.
The first session will be on April 1, no this is not an April Fools’ trick! At the first program session the topic of discussion will be tobacco and Graciela M. Tinoco who is a Behavioral Health Specialist II with BHRS will be participating. The main take always from this session is to learn about the risks of addiction and dangers that it poses to the developing brain.
The second session will be on April 8 and the topic is alcohol in which Karla Dives will be speaking. The main takeaways from this session will be the struggles she had gone through as an alcoholic herself and the success she has now being sober.
The third session of the program will be about marijuana and Haylee White will speak on the topic as she is a part of the Stanislaus county Youth Empowerment Program.
The fourth session will be on narcotics and Chief Joshua Clayton will speak on the general education (street drug basics) and also the consequences which include health, legal, professional, and personal.
The last session will be about overcoming these trials or overcoming an environment in which substance abuse is prevalent. This session will be led by Eugene Drummond and he will be discussing how events that happen to people are remembered and stored which affect our reactions and choices, but we can change and adapt to what has happened to us.
I am so grateful to have all of these wonderful people involved in my program and lifting it off of the ground. I am also very grateful to be partnering with Invest In Me and one of the founders, Erica Ayala. They have been a big reason that the program has come together.
I wish that this will help the youth of Patterson and give them more knowledge on how these substances negatively affect their life. While also giving them the knowledge and resources to help those that are battling substance abuse or an environment of substance abuse.
Please consider attending or having your children attend! You will be able to register and access the program at Linktr.ee/InvestInMe if you plan on attending. Thank you.
