Irene Marie Gomes, 91 of Gustine passed away Monday, June 14th at Alexander Cohen Hospice House in Hughson.
Mrs. Gomes was born in Crows Landing and lived there until moving to Gustine 16 years ago. She worked at the East-West Creamery for many years and was a school bus driver for 23 years. Irene was a volunteer and donor to the “Fava Day” and a member of the YLI, PFSA, Catholic Daughters, Gustine Senior Citizens Club and Luso America. She loved spending time with family and friends.
Mrs. Gomes is survived by her daughter, Mary Strahorn of Oroville; grandchildren, Alison Iturreria (Joey Vieira) of Hilmar and Beau (Megan) Iturreria of Turlock;great-grandchildren, Lucas Vieira, Kase Vieira and Greysen Iturreria. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernie Gomes, son-in-law, Darcy Strahorn; brother Joe Enos and sister Ernestine Laurence.
A Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 10:00 am followed by a Rosary/Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am, Friday, June 25th at the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine. Interment to follow at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.