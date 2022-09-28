Irene Nobre left this world at age 96. She was born in Taunton, Mass. to
Joaquim and Jacinta Severino.
Irene worked in the shipyard as a welder/fabricator during WWII. Irene married Arthur Nobre and followed her parents and siblings to California in the late 1950’s where they raised their 4 children and lived in San Lorenzo for over 50 years before moving to Patterson to live with their daughter in 2015. Irene loved her family first and foremost and loved making them handcrafted keepsakes. She loved laughing, dancing, and celebrate life with her 4 children, 9 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Irene and Arthur were members of Ashland Holy Ghost Assn., St Joaquim’s Church in Hayward, and later Hayward Seventh Day Adventist Church making many friends along the way.
Irene is survived by her son Steve Nobre, and daughter Gina Toscano and will be greatly missed. October 8th at 1:00 Tracy Memorial Chapel 5W Highland Ave Tracy, CA
