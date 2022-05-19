Mark Ponticelli, owner of The People’s Remedy, discussed his plans for a new cannabis consumption lounge that, if approved, would be constructed as an addition to the location on Highway 33 near Poppy Avenue.
Ponticelli said, “I’m looking for a really nice, upscale environment where people can have safe access without having to worry about disturbing neighbors or other community members.”
He affirmed there would be no street access to the lounge and all current regulations would be followed. “21 and over, no minors come into our place. The state has active feed into our cameras. At any point they can tell us, ‘Hey, we want to see 24-hour surveillance of cameras 2,3, and 6, and If somebody is walking outside smoking a nicotine vape pen they will penalize us.”
According to Ponticelli, the lounge would be the first in Stanislaus County and the only business of its kind within 72 miles of Patterson. It would likely result in increased sales and tax income for the city.
According to a study published by MMGY Travel Intelligence and Enlighten Strategies, cannabis tourism has seen marked increases across the nation and a consumption lounge in Patterson could help bolster revenue for the city’s tourism industry partners like hotels, gas stations, and restaurants.
In response to the community’s concerns about the potential negative impacts of having such a business model operating in Patterson, Ponticelli said, “In 2017 we were going over these exact same concerns that the community had. [The concerns regarding the business were] Crime was going to go up, it would be a nuisance, all of these things would happen…to date, we have had zero calls. No issues, no complaints. We’ve paid over 400k in our community development, and it’s just been a great relationship.”
Regarding safety concerns, Ponticelli said he would hire two more full-time guards and he is also looking at a partnership with Uber or another ridesharing business to make sure consumers get home safely and avoid impaired driving.
When pressed by residents and council member Cynthia Homen about his staff’s ability to enforce the use of ridesharing services, Ponticelli discussed the possibility of operating his own service. “I will ensure that nobody drives home impaired, absolutely.”
Patterson Police Chief Joshua Clayton explained that although there is no standard scientific test to determine specific cannabis intoxication, (like a breathalyzer test used to determine blood alcohol content), deputies are trained to identify drivers who are operating vehicles while under the influence through field sobriety tests. “To your credit there has not been any issues at your business that we’ve dealt with.” Clayton said, “The number one issue related to this would probably be driving, DUI mitigation. That’d be something that we would want to see addressed.”
“Between me and you guys, personally, I’m looking at getting a bus. I want to make this a benefit to the community.”
Only products purchased at the dispensary can be consumed on site. No tobacco, alcohol or previously purchased cannabis products will be allowed.
As the presentation was an unactionable discussion item, no votes were taken to approve the plans.
While members of the community expressed opinions against the business model, the council expressed mixed opinions.
Shivaugn Alves, admitted that she is a cannabis user and thus supports the legal cannabis industry. Al Parham stated that he neither approves, nor disapproves of the plan. Parham told those in attendance that he was the operator of a convenience store that sold alcohol for more than two decades and understands the moral and safety concerns of the community.
The council requested Ponticelli return later with more complete plans that include ingress and egress, and DUI mitigation.
