Is Stanislaus County experiencing a COVID-19 rebound?

Finally, a year after the nation first experienced the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic there may be some hope for a return to a more normal social existence.
With President Biden’s promise to get vaccines into the arms of every American who so chooses by May 1 the potential for a summer safely spent with friends and family is on the horizon.
Stanislaus County remains in the purple tier, outlined in California Department of Public Health’s (CDPH) Blueprint for a Safer Economy, which continues to keep some non-essential businesses closed to indoor and in-person actions. However, due to the vaccination of more than two-million Californians including more than 120,000 in Stanislaus County, a tier status change is likely to occur sooner rather than later.
Recent updates to the Blueprint criteria allow for higher positivity rates per 100,000 county residents. Previously, counties that had more than seven COVID-19 positive patients per 100,000 residents were assigned purple tier restrictions. The new vaccine equity metrics now allow for up to 10 per 100,000 in the purple tier while expanding the red tier from fewer than seven, to 4-10 per 100,000. The orange (1 to 3.9) and yellow tiers (below 1) remain unchanged.
The latest metric update targets those who live in areas identified by census data as California’s “lowest Healthy Places Index.”
Per the CDPH Blueprint, “California believes that equitable vaccine administration is a crucial tool to safely and effectively increase economic activity. By proactively preventing transmission and protecting the most hard hit and vulnerable groups, we have a better chance of moving through the pandemic as a state.”
These metrics help bring equitable balance to underserved communities that often have more severe health outcomes due to underlying health conditions, lack of access to medical care, and less public health awareness. As the State focuses on these equity metrics more people are given access to education and prevention, fewer people are becoming ill and therefore are requiring less intensive medical treatment.
This is the second change that includes new equity metrics since the Blueprint was released in August 2020. In October 2020 the California Health Equity Metric was introduced. Previously, before a county could advance into a less restrictive tier they were expected to “demonstrate targeted investments to eliminate disparities in levels of COVID-19 transmission,” since 40% of COVID illnesses and deaths were disproportionately occurring in populations that are recognized as high-risk. “The California Health Equity Metric is designed to help guide counties in their continuing efforts to reduce COVID-19 cases in all communities and requires more intensive efforts to prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among Californians who have been disproportionately impacted by this pandemic.”
This metric increased the number of COVID tests that a community was expected to administer. The intent of which was to more accurately calculate positivity rates among residents before moving into a less restrictive tier.
As Stanislaus County prepares to move into the red tier, bolstered by increased vaccine administration, it is still important to maintain social distancing guidelines, wear masks, and get tested.
Stanislaus County Department of Public Health has administered more than 1,200 COVID vaccines in Patterson utilizing the POD (point of dispensing) first located at Creekside Middle School and now operating at the Hammon Senior Center. Local pharmacies and physician offices however have been able to vaccinate many more Westside residents.
Patterson Family Pharmacy began administering vaccines in January. Since then, more than 1,500 residents have been served in the pharmacy’s drive-thru clinic.
“We’re able to see what’s going on in the community and adapt quickly,” said Ali Wright, RPH, pharmacist and owner of Patterson Family Pharmacy. Wright said that the pharmacy is receiving approximately 300 doses per week and have been utilizing an online appointment system that will likely be used for seasonal flu shots in the future since it has been so well received. “We’ve got a system, and it works. People seem to like that they don’t have to get out of their cars.
Drive-thru clinics like the one operated by Patterson Family Pharmacy have been very successful in vaccinating a large number of people in a short period of time while also protecting the health of those who come to get vaccinated. Consequently this system is being used across the nation to optimize mass vaccinations.
The Vaccine Equity Metric continues to bridge the heath equity gap and helps move individual counties into improved economic stability.
While national unemployment rates have steadily decreased since peaking at 14.8% in April 2020, a number higher than any previously recorded since data collection began in 1948, many people are still without a job and businesses continue to close their doors for good.
The most recent Employment Development Department data available for Stanislaus County comes from Jan. 2021. Ranked forty-first in the state, Stanislaus County has a 9.3% unemployment rate, Patterson is nearly equal that number at 9.2%. In comparison, the county rate in Jan. 2020 was a mere 6.8%.
The historic national average recorded in Jan. 2020 was 3.5%, and the national average recorded in Jan. 2021 was 6.3%.
The good news is that the historic unemployment data for Stanislaus County is approximately 3% higher than the national average. Although that might not seem promising on the surface, it tallies with the current averages as Stanislaus is approximately 3% higher than the nation.
As further evidence of Stanislaus County’s unemployment averages being approximately 3% higher than national averages, in April 2020 Stanislaus County recorded a 17.5% unemployment rate.
Although this in no way is a prognostication of the future, it does hold some merit that the county and Patterson are rebounding.
A hopeful reminder that the worst is behind us and the best is yet to come.
