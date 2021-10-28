Israel and Greece 1998, the finale

Greetings Patterson-area neighbors and others who stumble upon these words. We are going to go back in time to finish our first-ever world travel trip. The final leg of our 1998 Israel, Greece and Turkey trip will be our focus for this Ken’s Korner.
There was an optional four-night/five-day extension for the trip in 1998. We said goodbye to about a third of our group at the airport in Athens who did not opt for the extension. That group flew back to the United States while the rest would tour Athens and more.
The full group missed touring the Acropolis on our trip to Israel by twenty minutes. This group enjoyed visiting this famous place. The Acropolis was two things: a hilltop fortress (citadel) in times of attack and a high place on which to worship some of the gods from Greek mythology.
The buildings seen today were constructed around 500 B.C., meaning the structures are over 2500 years old. The most famous of these buildings is the Parthenon. The details as to its construction are just amazing. The long steps are slightly arched upwards in the middle. To our eyes, the steps look flat from a distance. Only when viewed from the side can you see the raised middle. The same visual trickery exists in the huge columns which surround it and hold up the roof. They are slightly larger in diameter in the middle than at the top and bottom but look perfect to our curved eye. AMAZING!
To my surprise, the Parthenon was largely intact before being partially destroyed in 1687 A.D. when it was being used by the Ottomans as an ammunition depot. A stray artillery shell went into it, causing a massive explosion. Pieces large and small were spread over the area, including over the side of the Acropolis. The work to rebuild the Parthenon continues painfully slow still today.
After touring the Acropolis, we drove to the ancient city of Corinth. The Apostle Paul visited there, then penned two books of the Christian Bible to followers of Jesus in Corinth. This was a magnificent city of beauty and importance 2000 years ago.
We had lunch this day at a restaurant on the south end of the Corinthian Canal. The canal was cut through the mountain starting in 1881 until its completion in 1893. It is four miles long and allows for ships up to fifty-eight feet wide and a draft of twenty-four feet to pass through it as a short cut from the Aegean Sea to the Gulf of Corinth.
There is a draw bridge at the south end right next to the restaurant. It goes DOWN when a ship needs to pass through. It was amazing to watch as I was accustomed to seeing draw bridges go up.
After a night sleeping in the shadow of the Acropolis and Parthenon, we boarded a Greek cruise ship. The food and service were amazing. It was the first of some fifteen cruises we have enjoyed since.
From the ship we would see many other sites. We visited Mykonos where the rich and famous vacation. The white homes with blue roofs you have seen many times but did not know where the pictures were from. It was stunning to see in person.
Another stop was the Island of Patmos. This is the place the Apostle John received the Revelation, the final book in the Bible. There was not a single tree on Patmos 1900 years ago, but there is one cave. John would have taken refuge in that cave while exiled there by the Roman emperor around 90 A.D.
Our last stop before returning to Athens was at the port of Kusadasi, Turkey. We boarded buses for the ride to the ancient city of Ephesus. The Apostle Paul visited Ephesus (see Acts 19). Tradition tells us the Apostle John and Mary the mother of Jesus lived there for an extended period. Mary may have died there.
Ephesus is one of the most amazing ancient places to visit. It was a city of a quarter of a million people before the bay silted in and the city was abandoned. The work to uncover the city continues and will for decades to come. I hope to visit Ephesus again someday.
The library there was one of the largest in the ancient world. It was also connected by an underground tunnel to one of the largest brothels in the ancient world across the street. One can only imagine how popular the “library” was with the men and visitors to Ephesus.
Then we sailed towards Athens, but not before experiencing the roughest seas we have ever sailed upon. Our ship was old then and small compared to modern cruise ships. It did not have the stability measures we have grown to take for granted on modern ships. We ate at the early dinner seating. By the late dinner, the ship was being tossed like a toy in a bathtub and that is no exaggeration.
The next morning, we boarded our Boeing 747 jet and flew back to New York. AND missed our flight to Detroit. Back in those days, they would put you up in a hotel when this happened. They also bought us dinner, which was delivered by a man who spoke no English. He was the first person who took care of us in over two weeks who did not speak English, right here in the United States. Ironic for sure.
Ken Hasekamp is now a world traveler. This trip whetted my appetite for more travel, and we have been blessed by God to enjoy a lot of travel since. There will be more, Lord willing.
Shameless plug number four: I am leading another group to Israel in March 2022. Give me a call, or private message me on Facebook or whatever for more information on that trip.
Stay healthy and take in our fall weather, neighbors. Enjoy the day!
