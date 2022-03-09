James Edward Huse II, 38, born in Fremont Ca. A resident of Patterson for 14 years. He was a security guard for many years. Then made a career change to long haul trucking, taking him all over the United States, seeing many sights along the way.
James had a great love for the outdoors. Camping, fishing, hiking but most of
all he loved spending time with family and friends.
He also loved to explore new places on his motorcycle and share it on his YouTube channel.
James is survived by his father Steven (Pops) Huse of Patterson. His mother,
Brenda Dias of Newman, 2 sisters Tammy Diaz of Ashfork AZ and Cassi Renz of Oakley Ca.
He leaves behind many family members and friends who will miss him deeply. He was a sweet soul with a heart of gold. He was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend.
A Memorial/Celebration of Life Tuesday, March 15, 2022 12pm - 4pm Patterson Masonic Lodge, 605 N. 6th Street, Patterson, CA
