Jim Passed away on August 22nd in Pleasanton, Ca after a brief illness.
He was born in Woodbury, New Jersey on October 1st 1929 to James and Florence (Winters) Naphy He grew up and went to school in National Park NJ. Upon graduating from high school in 1947 he joined the US Air Force (Army Air Corp at that time). He retired in 1968 after 21 years of service and returned to Alameda County and settled in Union City in 1972. In 1972 he went to work at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and retired on December 31st 1990. Upon retirement he moved to Arnold, CA and in 2004 he moved to Patterson, CA. Jim enjoyed life and those all around him. James belonged to the Ancient Order of Druids for over 50 years serving in many chairs. The Loyal Order of Moose, Ebbetts Pass Lodge serving as Secretary and Governor, VFW of New Jersey and Gustine and a member of The Gathering Church. He Loved dancing, golf, bowling, traveling and family and friends and in the last few years looked forward to his Wednesday lunch group and bible study group of the 15 years.
Mrs. Naphy is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kay; step children, Kelly, Scott (Cindy), Wynn and Bill (Lisa); grandchildren, Frankie, Colin (Taylor), Jason, Brian, Shannon, Sarah (Ryan) and Melissa; son- in- laws, Rod and Harry.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jimmy, daughters, Cindy and Beth. his father, mother and sister Betty.
A Private Burial will be held at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, September 16th at The Gathering Covenant Church in Patterson.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Gathering CC 435 W Las Palmas Ave, Patterson, CA 95363 or any charity of your choice
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
