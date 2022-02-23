Jeannette Kessler, active and respected member of our Community for 25 years, died peacefully on February 11th.
She worked in Finance and Banking 40 years of which seven years as a Branch Manager here in Patterson bringing Tri Counties Bank to our downtown circle. She was an active member of Rotary becoming the first Female President in 2000 and later Assistant District Governor.
She enjoyed bringing community involvement to the High School Student Prep Project since its inception. She was a member of the Planning Commission and an elected member of Del Puerto Hospital Board. She was a big supporter of 4H Student Projects and Agricultural Loans. She was an inspiring lady in our community and will be
greatly missed.
Please be involved with the Student Prep Project admiring the youth and the future of our community. Please donate in Memory of Jeannette to the Student Prep Project by sending Checks payable to Patterson High School with a memo note prep project donation to: Patterson High School 200 North 7th Street Patterson, CA 95363
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.