Jeremiah “Jewji” Paul Schali, 22, of Patterson, California, passed away July 10th, 2022, surrounded by people who loved him. Jeremiah was born on February 17, 2000, in Turlock, California, to Jonathan and Khristine Schali. The second eldest of four siblings and the oldest son in the family. Jeremiah was a miracle from the beginning and everything and everyone he encountered along his life’s journey, was better for having known him.
Jeremiah worked his whole life on the family farm. He loved farming and had dreams of owning his own farm one day. When he got older, he worked for Johnson Landscaping, a cattle ranch in Idaho, and also branched out on his own doing custom field work for local people. Most recently, Jeremiah became an employee with the City of Patterson, as a parks maintenance worker, which he was extremely proud of. He gave 150% to any job he set out to do and enjoyed the work he was doing and took pride in the completion of it.
Jeremiah loved paintball and air soft wars, antique engines and tractors, working on the ranch, gardening, CB radios, Christmas lights, bonfires, shooting guns, working on trucks and holding his nephews. He loved going to the coffee shop in Patterson and the people he spent time with there, taking trips to the lake and the cabin, and being around family and friends as much as possible. Jeremiah was famous for helping anyone fix anything. He never turned down the opportunity to help others and the joy it gave him, was the only payment he needed. He enjoyed learning new things and was always looking for his next adventure. Along with the numerous skills & knowledge he acquired throughout his younger years growing up on the farm, he acquired his EMT, learned how to operate and repair CB radios, play the guitar, and build computers. When he had free time, Jeremiah created and worked on his YouTube channel (Footless Farmer) and loved playing video games with his family. Stardew Valley and Borderlands were the video games he enjoyed the most.
Jeremiah was involved in 4H in antique tractors, beef, rabbits, sheep, and photography. He was a valued member of the Patterson Apricot Fiesta committee, a lifelong member of the Hillbilly Hay Hookers, a lifetime member of the Patterson Historical Society Barnstormers, a member of the First Baptist Church of Patterson, and a volunteer for the West Stan Fire Department, where he started as an Explorer.
Jeremiah is survived by his parents, Jonathan and Khristine Schali of Patterson, California, his sister and brother-in-law Katealynn and Carlos Cadena of Patterson, his brothers Isaac Schali and Levi Schali of Patterson and his nephews Lucas, Andrew and Spencer Cadena of Patterson, Grandmother Kathaleen Sivils of Patterson, Grandparents Fritz and Donna Schali of Patterson.
Jeremiah is preceded in death by his grandfather, Joseph Leeland Sivils and his cousin, Samuel Wyatt Day.
There will be a viewing at the First Baptist Church of Patterson on Friday July 22, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Service will be at the First Baptist Church of Patterson on July 23, 2022, at 9 a.m., followed by a graveside service.
Please consider making a donation, in memory of Jeremiah, to one of the
following organizations that he loved being part of.
• First Baptist Church of Patterson
124 S. Del Puerto Ave.
Patterson Ca 95363
209-892-2088
• Patterson Historical Society Barnstormers
PO Box 15
Patterson Ca 95363
Contact: Kenney Herger
• Patterson Apricot Fiesta
26 S. 3rd St.
Patterson Ca 95363
209-892-3118
