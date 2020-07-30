Jerry Lou Garza, 71 of Patterson passed away Sunday, July 26th at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.
Ms. Garza was born in Santa Rosa, Texas and was a resident of Patterson for 55 years. She was a teacher aide at Walnut Acres Preschool in Patterson for many years. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. She loved listening to Tex-Mex, Patsy Cline, singing at church and cooking.
Ms. Garza is survived by her brothers, Andres Garza, Sr. of Patterson and Eulogio Garza, Jr. (Margarita) of Modesto; sister, Paula Rolph (Frank) of La Feria, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eulogio and Guadalupe Garza and sister-in-law, Rufina Garza.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Monday, August 3rd at Hillview Funeral Chapels in Patterson. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, August 4th at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
The family respectfully requests that those attending any of the scheduled services to please
wear a mask.
