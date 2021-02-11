Jesse deLeon, 59,went into the loving arms of Jesus January 21, 2021 in Modesto, CA.
Jesse was born in Raymondville, Tx to Leonardo and Adelita deLeon. He attended local schools and was the graduating class of 1979 of PHS. Jesse was a Veteran of the Air Force. He had a love for the outdoors, camping and fishing. Jesse was a gifted, talented artist and had painted a beautiful mural at a local Patterson church.
Jesse is preceeded in death by his parents, brothers Samuel and Martin. He is survived by his only child, a son, Jesse, sisters Blanca and Estella, brothers Leonard, Albert and Carlos deLeon.
A memorial will be held Monday, Febuary 15, 10am at the Lutheran Church in Patterson, CA.
Donations made be made to the Catholic Charities.
