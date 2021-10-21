Jesse Virgen, 69 of Modesto, passed away Saturday, October 9th at his residence.
Mr. Virgen was born in Sanger, California, grew up in Patterson and was a resident of Modesto. He worked for Proctor & Gamble for 20 years. He was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, SOS Club, and Knights of Columbus. He was an avid fan of both Modesto High Panthers and Patterson High Tigers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesus and Patsy Virgen.
Jesse is survived by his brothers Greg (Sally) Virgen, Danny (Patty) Virgen and his sisters Sarah Ibarra, Cesilia (Salvador) De Alba, Monica Garcia, Angie (Arturo) Rodriguez, Maria (Shawn) Encinas, Carmen (Ozzy) Virgen and his father’s widow Oralia Virgen. Jesse helped raise 3 generations of nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm Wednesday, October 27th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, October 28th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.