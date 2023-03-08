Jesse Mitchel Romero, 28 of Patterson passed away at his home on March 3rd, 2023.
Jesse was born in Pleasanton, CA on May 12th, 1994 to parents Carlos and Theresa Romero. Jesse has been a resident of Patterson for 5 years and with his wife Jessica Romero and 2 sons. He enjoyed collecting Pokémon cards, music, going to concerts, attending car shows, drawing, and was a Raider and Oakland A’s fan.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Thursday, March 16th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, March 17th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
