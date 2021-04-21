Jesse Sanchez, 53 of Patterson passed away on April 5, 2021.
Most Popular
Articles
- Patterson's Past: 25 Years ago- MVP Jennifer Klein fires a no-hitter en route to Championship
- The Magical Rare Fruit Garden
- Police Log April 6 through April 11
- Amazon, Digital Yuan, and AstraZeneca
- Contaminated gas leaves Arco customers with inoperable vehicles
- Homelessness in Patterson
- Patterson High School Athletics Schedule - April 19 through April 21, 2021
- Maria Esther Lopez: December 14, 1949 – April 7, 2021
- Police Log March 30 through April 5
- Maria de Los Angeles Calderon: May 30, 1938 – April 8, 2021
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Patterson Irrigator
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.