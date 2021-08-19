Jessica’s House will begin providing support to grieving families in their new home in early September.
In-person grief support for children, teens, young adults and their families will launch Sept. 7, at Jessica’s House new, permanent home. The new home is located at 1225 W Christoffersen Parkway in Turlock. Every other week groups are offered for parent and sibling loss, families affected by suicide and homicide and COVID-19 loss. Grandparent loss and families affected by infant or pregnancy loss groups meet monthly. Grief support is offered at no cost to participants. Jessica’s House primarily provides grief support to families of Merced and Stanislaus counties but welcomes grieving families regardless of their residence.
“Opening our recently completed new home to children and families who are grieving is what we have been eagerly anticipating this past two years of construction” said Erin Nelson, executive director of Jessica’s House. “We are grateful for the community’s generosity to build our new home so that no one has to grieve alone.”
Before moving groups to a virtual format in spring 2020, Jessica’s House had a waiting list for in-person groups. Now support can be provided in Jessica’s House new, expanded home to every child who is grieving. The new home features several therapeutic areas including an art room, dramatic playroom, music room, hospital playroom, volcano room, sensory room and several outdoor play areas.
To learn more about how to attend a grief support group at Jessica’s House, phone (209) 250-5395, email info@jessicashouse.org or visit the website at https://www.jessicashouse.org/support-groups
“Jessica’s House is committed to you, your family, and their community’s health and safety,” shared Nelson. “For the safety of all, and in support of recent health guidelines, please view the current CDC masking guidelines before visiting Jessica’s House.” The CDC guidelines are linked on the homepage of Jessica’s House website.
