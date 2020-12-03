Jesus Armando Gomez, 43 of Patterson passed away on November 21, 2020.
Most Popular
Articles
- Patterson Police Services train for active shooter scenario
- Police log from November 17 through November 22, 2020
- FEMA releases federal aid for Stanislaus County
- The story of Remington
- Something is Rotten in the State of Denmark
- New council members sworn in and Hometown Hero recognized
- Elementary students return to campus under waiver
- Thanksgiving Memories
- West Stan rescue training
- Manuel Duran Meza: May 3, 1927 – November 4, 2020
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Patterson Irrigator
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.