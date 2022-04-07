Jesus Went To The Table

Throughout the 3 year ministry of Jesus, we read of several different places he went with very specific intentions. He went to the desert and faced temptation. He went to a wedding and brought a miracle of newness. He went to outsiders and brought them in, and He went to unexpected places to bring life and connection to the Father.
Another place he went…was to a table. The dinner table that is. Jesus sat down and ate dinner with just about anyone who was willing to dine with Him. And this drove the religious people nuts! In other words, every time Jesus would sit and have dinner with anyone who wasn’t Jewish, or someone deemed by society as a “reject” the community Pastors would lose their minds!! Jesus always had a way of messing up the “system”. That’s one of my favorite things about Him.
One day Jesus was telling a story about a rich man who was throwing a party. He got all his RSVP’s in the mail, but on the day of the party, when all the food was made and all the preparations were complete, the excuses began to come. Check out how pathetic and lame they were in Luke 14:15-24.
From this point in the story, the host didn’t care WHO showed up, he just wanted to see a full house. He instructed his servant to go anywhere and everywhere finding people who actually wanted to be there. “Go to the towns, the alleys, the streets, the country lanes, even behind the bushes and invite everyone to come. Even if they’re crippled, lame, blind…or poor. I want my house to be full!”
I love this story. It’s a simple but relevant story to everyone that Jesus is inviting you and I to be part of this banquet. The banquet His Father has been preparing for anyone who has surrendered his or her life to Jesus. The table that Jesus is inviting us to - is the table of grace.
His invitation was sent out 2000 years ago when Jesus died on the cross for the sins of humanity, and was raised to life again. You and I, no matter where we’ve been… we’re invited to that table of grace. No matter what our past is, or where we’ve failed. Even if you look good on the outside, we’re all in need of God’s great grace. And this “reserved” sign is true… it IS reserved, but it’s reserved for you. To come and be a part. To come and remember. To come and celebrate Jesus and the price He paid so that we ALL could come.
How big is God’s table? Don’t worry…it’s big enough. How many can fit around the table? One more…always one more. This resurrection season, accept your invitation. Come to the table of grace.
n By Pastor Jeremy Moore, New Life Christian Center. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.