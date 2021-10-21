Joan Catherine (Ross) Kosko was born August 26th, 1934 in Burbank, California but, when she was a young girl, she relocated to Santa Rosa, California with her parents, Marion and Katherine Ross.
Joan graduated from Santa Rosa High School when she was 18 and left home to attend nursing school, but left after 2 years to marry the love of her life, George Kosko, in 1955. She and George met while square dancing at the Monroe Clubhouse in Napa. For George, it was love at first sight, and Joan was not far behind. They became engaged after only 3 months and were married 3 months later. Her happiest memory was sitting together on the 'bench seat' of Geroge's Hudson, with his arm around her, as they drove to the Grand Canyon for their honeymoon. Over 65 years of marriage, they raised 5 children; Joseph (Susan), Steven (Carmelita), Henry (Christine), Katie and Lucy (Steven), all of whom survive her. Joan and George were both devoted to their grandchildren Jenay, Steven, John, Terri Joe, Marion, Elizabeth, Christopher, and Zofia, and great-grandchildren, Colton, Carson, Alara, James, Ava Jo, Morgan, Chase, Blake, Brooke, Beckham, Fallyn, Aiden, Oliver, and Liam. She is also survived by her two brothers, Stanley (Harriet) and Ray, and many nieces and nephews.
Joan was excellent at everything she did and she worked hard to do everything well. As a mother, she was lavish with her love, affection and unmitigated support of her children. She was a skilled accountant, keeping the books for the family business and farm in Patterson. She was an excellent office manager, administrative secretary, and IT department manager. She threw herself into her work, learned new skills quickly and always improved and innovated. She loved working and longed to return to the office long after she and George retired to Sonora.
With all her accomplishments, Joan was most truly an artist. She loved to create, and mastered multiple mediums; she could paint, draw, crochet, knit, and do crewel and needlework. In retirement she became a talented and prolific potter. She would never sell her beautiful pots, vases, dishes and bowls, insisting it would ‘no longer be fun’ if she did. She was simply amazing.
Joan was dedicated to her church throughout her life and held many leadership roles at Sacred Heart Parish in Patterson, and then at St. Patrick’s in Sonora. She sat on liturgy committees, cantored, lectored, lead the choir, taught religious education, brought communion to the sick, was a leader with the YLI, and an active lay associate of the Daughters of Holy Spirit. She practiced her faith outside of the parish as well; she made clothes and meals for those in need, adopted needy families for Christmas, and knitted thousands of baby booties for the local pregnancy help center in Sonora. She shared a deep, abiding and lively faith with her children, her friends and anyone who was searching for Christ.
Unfortunately, Joan was diagnosed with dementia in 2019 and it was necessary for she and George to spend their final years in Stockton, where they could be closer to their children. She struggled with this new life, and with the slow slipping away of her former life. In November of 2020, she lost her beloved husband and best friend, a trauma from which she would never recover. God was merciful when he finally took her home to be with her George on October 5th, 2021.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, November 5th at 10:30 a.m., at Cathedral of the Annunciation, 400 West Rose Street, Stockton. Inquiries may be sent to Lucy-Hamer@Outlook.com Donations may be made to the Foothill Pregnancy Center, Sonora, or Hospice of San Joaquin, Stockton, CA.
