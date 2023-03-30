Joe Bernal, Jr., 86 of Newman, passed away on Sunday, March 12th in Hughson, CA.
Joe was born to parents Joe and Martina Bernal in Reseda, California. He was raised in Crows Landing and has since been a long-time resident of Newman where he graduated from Orestimba High School in 1956. To Many friends and family Joe was known as CJ. After high school, Joe proudly served in the Marine Corp for four years. Joe was known at Klein’s and Sam’s Grocery Stores where he worked for many years. He was a long-time member and Past President of the Crows Landing Lions Club, the Newman Historical Society, and the O.S. Club.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents Joe and Martina and is survived by his sisters Frances Gallichio of Los Banos, Dora Moye of Newman and brother, Ralph Bernal of Henderson, Tenn., as well as many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, March 31st, at Hills Ferry Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Alexander Cohen Hospice House, 2201 Euclid Ave, Hughson, Ca 95326 or at www.hospiceheart.org
