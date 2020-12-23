Joe D. Silveira, a resident of Hilmar, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 in Modesto, CA. He was 73 years old.
Joe was born in Faial, Azores to Manuel and Maria Silveira. After immigrating to the United States with his family at the age of 12, Joe and his family settled in Hilmar. A hardworking man, Joe worked on the family dairy. For the last 30 years, he worked in the dairy business for Peterson Brothers trucking, delivering cattle feed, before retiring earlier this year. A family man at heart, Joe adored his dogs and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Joe married the love of his life, Ida Azevedo, on August 19, 1967 in Reno, NV. Along with his loving wife of 53 years, he leaves behind his daughter Alisa Silveira of Hilmar, son Michael Silveira of Hilmar, and son David Silveira of Merced; grandchildren: Mark Silveira of Delhi, Lishie Stone of Hilmar, Tyler Silveira of Merced, Brittany Silveira of Hilmar, Brandon Silveira of Merced, Courtney Silveira of Oregon, and Justin Silveira of Idaho; and great-grandchildren: Penny Lee of Delhi, Cooper Stone of Hilmar, and Holly Stone of Hilmar. He also leaves behind his brother, Mario Silveira of Hanford.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Manuel Silveira Jr. of Hilmar and Tony Silveira of Waterford.
As per Joe’s request, no services will be held. A private burial will take place in Patterson.
