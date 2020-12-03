Joe Iturreria, age 69, passed away peacefully at his home in Harrison, Ar.
Joe was born in Patterson, CA son of the late Manuel and Mary Iturreria.
He was a graduate of Patterson High School Class of 1969. Helping on the family’s dairy from a young age made Joe a hard worker. He was a truck driver/owner operator all his life until his retirement.
Above all Joe was a loving and devoted husband, father, papa and friend who will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife Nicki Iturreria, Daughter Amanda (Jeff) Ford, Step daughter in law Glenda Keener, Step Daughter Cindy Wake, Step Son Randy Keener, Brothers Mike (Ellen) Iturreria, Jeff (Janet) Iturreria. 8 Grandkids and 12 great grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents Manuel and Mary Iturreria, step son Jeff Keener and many friends.
joe requested that there be no services.
Remembrances can be made to Hospice of the Hills 501 E Sherman Ave Harrison, AR 72601, St Jude’s or American Cancer Society.
