John Agustino Carvalho, 89, passed away with family by his side on September 7, 2022. John was born in Turlock, California, after his parents Agostinho Jose and Maria Jesus Barios Carvalho arrived in America from the Santa Maria, Azores Islands.
John graduated from Turlock High School (52'). Shortly after registering for college, he had to turn his books in as he received his draft papers to serve in the Korean War and was on active-duty November 52' -November 55'. John was an extremely proud US Marine, Semper Fi! After the war, he worked at several dairies in Stevenson and Turlock then became a mechanic/machinist for Patchett's Motors, M&M Chevrolet, Dow Hammond, Western Milk, Nunes Turf, Pacific Sod and Petroleum Tank Lines. John retired in 1995, at the age of 62, so he could enjoy traveling with his wife Ladene to some of their favorite places, Silver Legacy Reno, Pismo, Hawaii, Portuguese Beach, and Monterey. John resided in Fair Oaks, California. His home was his pride and joy where he loved to garden and grow his specialty Portuguese Fava beans. You could find John at various car shows with his 49' Ford truck or his 77' Chevy truck. John was a devote Catholic whose faith was unshakeable. He was a member of Divine Savior Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus (KOC) as a 3rd and 4th Degree Knight. John gave back to his community by supporting blood drives, recycling programs, July 4th Fireworks, pancake breakfasts and KOC communions.
John leaves behind his children John(Olinda) Carvalho, Cindy Carvalho Schut, Michael Schut, Amanda(Mike) Carvalho Resendes, grandchildren Brandon (Monica) Schut, Lyndsey Schut, Scott(Camie)Carvalho, Matt(Nadine) Gomez, Jessica Gomez, Brandie Rogers, Mariele Schut, Garrett Schut and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 38 years Ladene Henderson Carvalho, parents Agostinho Jose and Maria Jesus Barios Carvalho, siblings Joe Carvalho, Anthony Carvalho, Mary Carvalho Morlan, grandson Shaun Carvalho, niece Geraldine Carvalho, nephew Jim Carvalho, and great nephew Andy Carvalho.
John will be remembered for his kindness, warmth, humor, playfulness, and much more. Rosary and Mass was held Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Divine Savior Catholic Church, in Orangevale, CA. After church services, John was interned at Sacramento National Cemetery.
John will be forever missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of Fowers we are requesting donations be made to Divine Savior Catholic Church https://divinesavior.com/giving or Wounded Warrior https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
