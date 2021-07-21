A longtime resident of Crows Landing, John F. Perry Jr. Passed away July 17, 2021, with his family at his side.
John's parents were John Perry Sr. and Florence Perry Cogswell, and had one brother Norman Perry. John attended all the local schools, Bonita in Crows Landing and Orestimba High School in Newman, graduating in 1950.
He initially was a dairyman, then did Custom Hay work. He was joined by his wife, Bette (Wilson) Perry. They were married April 29, 1956 and she joined the Custom Hay work business, working right alongside John. John and Bette were married 65 years this past April.
He enjoyed anything automotive, owning a 1927 Ford T Roadster and a 1944 Willys Jeep. Attending car shows, Rod runs, drag races, military meets, etc. He and Bette also enjoyed camping and pulling their RV to many beautiful destinations.
John was predeceased by his parents, John and Florence and brother Norman. He leaves behind his wife Bette, two daughters, Pat and Joanie, four grandchildren, Marcus Avila (Amanda)Brittany Dupont (Samantha) Tiffany Dupont (JJ) Richard Dupont (Alissa) and 5 great grandchildren, Tori, Kelsie, Victor, Juliana and Jaxton.
- Private Services -
