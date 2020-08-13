John “Johnny” Dupont of Newman passed away on July 31, 2020 after a lengthy illness at the age of 49. John was born on September 15, 1970 to parents Gilbert Dupont and Elaine DeLash. John had a kind and generous heart who went above and beyond to help those around him. He had an amazing smile and quiet nature.
John was a forklift operator for F&A Dairy and most recently Hilmar Cheese Company but truly was the happiest working at Grandma and Grandpa Robinson’s ranch in Crows Landing in his younger years.
Johnny is survived by his mother, Elaine DeLash and step-father David; brother Richie Dupont; sister Dana Orr (Joe); daughter Miranda Dupont and stepson Phillip Pack. He was preceded in death by his father Gilbert Dupont.
There will be a Graveside Service at 10:00 am on Friday, August 21st at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
