Joint effort extinguished M Street blaze; cause unknown

Patterson Fire Department was dispatched for a residential working structure fire in the 400 block of M Street on Jan. 22.
The incident occurred just as an all-day auto extrication training event at Patterson Fire Station 52 had completed. A large number of personnel were present for this training that included both on-duty and off-duty career personnel of the Patterson Fire Department as well as members from the West Stanislaus Fire Protection District.
Due to this timing, an initial response from the Patterson Fire Department included two fire engines and a ladder truck.
West Stanislaus Fire responded with an engine company and had additional support from members that arrived during the incident.
Also responding to the fire on the initial dispatch was Cal Fire Engine 1685 from the Patterson station.
Within three minutes of the dispatch, Patterson Chief Jeff Frye arrived on scene and reported a structure near the alley access that was fully engulfed in fire and spreading to the nearby house.
Arriving crews were given assignments to stop the fire on the exterior of the house, enter into the smoke-filled house, find the fire, and extinguish it.
While firefighters were engaged in the fire fight, the ladder crew made their way to the roof for ventilation and the Cal Fire crew set up a Rapid Intervention Team which is required anytime firefighters are inside of a structure fire.
In addition to the initial response, Patterson District Ambulance was requested to standby at the scene, and extra fire engines were requested for assistance.
The Westport, Mountain View, Turlock Rural, Burbank-Paradise, and Modesto Fire agencies all provided resources.
Westport and Mountain View responded to the scene to assist crews with fire suppression, and Turlock Rural remained available to provide coverage for the Patterson area.
Burbank-Paradise and Modesto were both cancelled due to the crews making an aggressive attack which stopped the fire spread.
The fire was controlled in under 35 minutes by the 24 firefighters who responded to the incident from the various agencies.
During this 35-minute period, two engine crews entered the residence with fire hoses, ladder truck personnel used a chainsaw to cut a hole in the roof to release smoke from the house, crews extinguished the fence and smaller structure fire in the backyard alley area, and crews prepared for a firefighter rescue in the event it became necessary.
Firefighting crews remained on-scene for nearly three hours to ensure that the fire was thoroughly extinguished.
Red Cross arrived on scene to provide aid to the residents and most importantly, no firefighters, occupants, or pets were injured during this incident.
The Stanislaus County Fire Investigation Unit responded to the scene and reported that cause of the fire could not be determined.
Thank you to all fire agencies and personnel that assisted in this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.