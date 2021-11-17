José Luis Montañez, a resident of Livingston, CA, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, in Modesto, CA. He was 59 years young. Luis was born in Dos Palos, CA, to Crispin and Ofelia Montañez. Raised in Livingston, he attended Livingston Union School District from Kindergarten through Eighth grade and attended Livingston High School, graduating with the Class of 1981. Luis began working at the age of 16 for a local supermarket, Serve All Market, and learned the trade of meat cutting. He later worked at a restaurant wholesale meat service warehouse, eventually becoming a meat
cutter supervisor. In 1987, Luis was the co-founder and former co-owner of Javi’s Mexican Restaurant in Turlock, where he continued as a general manager overseeing all four restaurants, including food research and development. Luis enjoyed restoring cars, watching sports and Fox News.
He was a lifelong fan of the Minnesota Vikings, a devotion he discovered as a child. Luis was a great cook and would often cook and barbeque for family and friends, bringing the family together on the weekends and for holiday get togethers. Luis enjoyed the simple things in life, spending time with family. A man of faith, he was a member of St. Jude’s Catholic Church in Livingston.
Luis is survived by his parents, Crispin and Ofelia Montañez; sister, Maria Montañez; brother, Javier (Laura) Montañez; sister, Ernestina (Tony) Zambrano; brother, Robert (Robin) Montañez; sister, Stella Montañez; brother,
Jesse (Rebecca) Montañez; first cousin, Manuel López; and 11 nieces and nephews.
If you knew Luis, you knew how much he loved his family, his mother and father, his brothers and sisters, his nieces and nephews, and his brother and sisters-in-law. He was the best son, brother and uncle that anyone could ask for. He was supportive, generous, hardworking, and had a wonderful combination of quiet strength, dignity, and duty to others.
Luis was loved very much by his family and he will be greatly missed.
Luis was laid to rest at Turlock Memorial Park, 575 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock.
