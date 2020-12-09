Jose Alfonso Ramirez, 82 of Patterson passed away Sunday, December 6th at Kaiser Medical Center in Modesto.
Mr. Ramirez was a carpenter for 40 years. He was a past member of the Knights of Columbus and an avid sports fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Mr. Ramirez is survived by his daughters, Lorraine Ruano of Hayward, Virginia Ramirez of Modesto, Jessica Ramirez of El Sobrante, Angela Ramirez of Manteca and Adrianna Ramirez of Patterson; brother, Raymond Ramirez of Texas; sister Virginia Castillo of Modesto; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosalie; son, Daniel and daughters, Joanne and Charlene.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Hayward.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
