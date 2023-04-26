Jose Isabel Sanchez, 72 of Newman passed away Wednesday, April 19th at his residence.
Mr. Sanchez was born in Jalisco, Mexico and was a resident of Newman for 6 years. He previously resided in Vernalis and Patterson. Don Jose, Agricultor y ganadero, devoted to God. Liked to travel and visit with family. Beloved father and grandfather who enjoyed singing, dancing, and playing with his grandchildren.
Mr. Sanchez is survived by his wife, Francisca Sanchez of Newman; sons, Jose Isabel Sanchez, III. of Shingle Springs, Juan Sanchez of Newman, Jesus Sanchez of Placerville, Jorge Sanchez of Placerville, Jerardo Sanchez of Patterson, Jaime Sanchez of Merced; daughter Francis Sanchez of Newman; brother, Zenon Sanchez of Moreno Valley; sisters, Carmen Sanchez of Modesto, Juana Perez of San Bernadino, Paula Sandoval of Jalisco, Mexico, Cipriana Sanchez of Jalisco, Mexico and 18
grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Thursday, May 4th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. A Mass of Catholic Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, May 5th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.