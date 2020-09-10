Jose “Pepe” Rodriguez Marroquin, Jr., 77 of Patterson passed away Saturday, August 29th at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.
Mr. Marroquin was born in Raymondville, Texas and was a resident of Patterson for 50 years. He worked for Hancor for 25 years and was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. He loved working on old cars, especially his ’55 Chevy, watching NASCAR and spending time with his family and friends.
Mr. Marroquin survived by his wife, Trinidad Marroquin of Patterson; sons, Jose Angel (Ana) Marroquin of Crows Landing, Joaquin (Michelle) Marroquin of Newman and Felipe Marroquin of Patterson; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his two brother and two sisters.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Monday, September 14th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, September 15th at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel
