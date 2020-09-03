Jose “Pepe” Rodriguez Marroquin, 77 of Patterson passed away on August 29, 2020.
Jose “Pepe” Rodriguez Marroquin: April 1, 1943 – August 29, 2020
Most Popular
Articles
- Human trafficking operation in Patterson leads to 8 arrests
- Alejandra Luna Crawford: February 26, 1951 – August 22, 2020
- Evacuation warnings and orders lifted for Stanislaus County
- Evacuation warning lifted for Diablo Grande
- Taylor Farms teamed up with River of Life church and Best Western Plus Villa Del Lago to offer assistance to fire victims
- Del Puerto Canyon fire update
- Hector Cuenca Ortiz: October 2, 1952 – August 17, 2020
- Police log from August 18 through August 24, 2020
- Council approves Improvements to North and Felipe Garza Park through Prop 68
- Yessica Mendoza: January 22, 1991 – August 13, 2020
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Patterson Irrigator
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.