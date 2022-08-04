Jose Refugio Olguin, 82 of Patterson passed away on July 26, 2022.
Most Popular
Articles
- PJUSD: Meza introduced as new Facilities Coordinator
- Community through grief
- PHS student heads to ALA Girls State in Sacramento
- National Night Out puts the public in public safety
- Daniel Henry Rose: August 30, 1938- July 9, 2022
- Police Log July 18 to July 24
- Timothy Ray Whitman: August 25, 1953 - June 4, 2022
- Angel Esparza Lomeli: October 1, 1928 - June 4, 2022
- David Roger Reichmuth: July 7, 1954 - July 6, 2022
- Vehicle fire at Flying J
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Patterson Irrigator
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.