Josefina Gallegos Perez, 69 of Patterson passed away on October 24, 2020.
Most Popular
Articles
- School Board split on how to proceed
- Naomi’s House becoming a home
- Uncertainty as to season’s fate still lingers as PHS athletics program restarts workouts
- Car chase ends in arrest near Marshall and Davis
- Dispute at parking lot leads to pair of arrests
- Patterson police log from October 13 through October 19, 2020
- George Lewis Klopping: June 9, 1933 – October 17, 2020
- Richard Michael Rodrigues: August 29, 1957 – October 13, 2020
- Mayoral candidates share views on issues as election day approaches
- Two persons of interest sought by police
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Patterson Irrigator
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.