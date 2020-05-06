Josefina Pelayo Brambila, 81, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away with her loving daughter as close to her presence as possible on April 23rd, 2020. Josefina was born in Jalisco, Mexico on May 10th, 1938. She was a younger sibling of 5 siblings. 2 girls and 3 boys. She was preceded in death by her parents, Braulia Pelayo Pelayo and Jose Maria Pelayo Leon; husband: Enrique Brambila Pelayo; sister Carmen Pelayo and brother, Ismael Pelayo.
Josefina is survived by her beloved son Henry David Brambila; her daughter Mary Ellen Jackowell Brambila and son-in-law Christopher Lee Jackowell; her step-children; Linda R. Groves, Cecelia Brambila, Henry Jack Brambila, Victor B. Brambila; her nieces that she help raise; Ana Rosa Flores Pelayo, Luz “Lucha” Diaz and Carmen Perez Pelayo; her grandchildren: Amy Marie Jackowell, Henry Jacky Brambila and Sara Rose Jackowell; Her Brothers: Florentino Pelayo, Jose “Pepe” Pelayo, Trinidad Pelayo, dearest friend and sister-in-law, and many family and friends.
Josefina was born in Mexico and moved the United States in the 1970’s she was very close to her brothers and spent as much time with them as possible. Before she moved to the states she taught herself how to read and write, her mother helped her and paid for her to mentor under a seamstress. She met Mexican singers “Las Hermanitas Nunez” and she toured with them and was their personal assistant/seamstress. Josefina loved her children dearly and would use her seamstress income to spoil them with toys and candy. She was an amazing cook; the best homemade flour tortillas ever.
She loved to create; she made amazing clothes, cross stitch creations, puppets, art pieces, carved wood, corn cob dolls and made flutes from squash steams.
Her catholic faith was very important to her and she held it close to her heart. She visited many churches and welcomed all faiths as part of her beliefs.
Josefina will be dearly missed by all.
Josefina will be cremated and ashes will be spread as per Josefina’s wishes by her daughter. A service at Sacred Heart Patterson, CA will be forth coming once the circumstances of the world will allow. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Josefina Pelayo Brambila, 81, de Chesapeake, VA, falleció con su amada hija lo más cerca posible de su presencia el 23 de abril de 2020. Josefina nació en Jalisco, México, el 10 de mayo de 1938. Era una hermana menor de 5 hijos. 3 hermanos y una hermana . Le precedieron en la muerte sus padres, Braulia Pelayo Pelayo y José María Pelayo León; esposo: Enrique Brambila Pelayo; hermana Carmen Pelayo y hermano, Ismael Pelayo.
A Josefina le sobreviven su amado hijo Henry David Brambila; su hija Mary Ellen Jackowell Brambila y su yerno Christopher Lee Jackowell; sus hijastros; Linda R. Groves, Cecelia Brambila, Henry Jack Brambila, Victor B. Brambila; sus sobrinas que ella ayuda a criar; Ana Rosa Flores Pelayo, Luz "Lucha" Díaz y Carmen Pérez Pelayo; sus nietos: Amy Marie Jackowell, Henry Jacky Brambila y Sara Rose Jackowell; Sus Hermanos: Florentino Pelayo, José "Pepe" Pelayo, Trinidad Pelayo, querida amiga y cuñada, y muchos familiares y amigos.
Josefina nació en México y se mudó a los Estados Unidos en la década de 1970, estaba muy unida a sus hermanos y pasó el mayor tiempo posible con ellos. Antes de mudarse a los Estados Unidos, aprendió a leer y escribir, su madre la ayudó y le pagó para que la guiara bajo una costurera. Conoció a las cantantes mexicanas "Las Hermanitas Núñez" y estuvo de gira con ellas y fue su asistente personal / costurera. Josefina amaba mucho a sus hijos y usaría sus ingresos de costurera para consentirlos con juguetes y dulces. Ella era una cocinera increíble; Las mejores tortillas de harina caseras.
A ella le encantaba crear; Hizo prendas increíbles, creaciones de punto de cruz, títeres, piezas de arte, madera tallada, muñecas de mazorca de maíz e hizo flautas con vapores de calabaza.
Su fe católica era muy importante para ella y la mantenía cerca de su corazón. Ella visitó muchas iglesias y dio la bienvenida a todas las religiones como parte de sus creencias.
Josefina será profundamente extrañada por todos.
Josefina será incinerada y las cenizas serán esparcidas según los deseos de Josefina por su hija. Un servicio en Sacred Heart Patterson, CA vendrá una vez que las circunstancias del mundo lo permitan. La funeraria Hollomon-Brown, Indian River está ayudando a la familia. Las condolencias se pueden ofrecer a la familia en www.hollomon-brown.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.